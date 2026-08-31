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Home / Haryana / Haryana Police to set up AI task force for secure use of technology in policing

Haryana Police to set up AI task force for secure use of technology in policing

Task force to be headed by IPS-rank officer; focus on smarter investigations, citizen services and AI-assisted financial trail analysis

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:27 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Haryana Police is set to constitute an Artificial Intelligence Task Force for secure use of technology in policing. The task force will be headed by an IPS-rank officer.

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Haryana Police is developing several important digital solutions with the assistance of AI-based technologies. These include an in-house Grievance Management System and a Court Returns Portal.

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These systems are aimed at making the management of complaints and court-related information, data processing and necessary follow-up action more systematic and efficient through the use of technology.

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Haryana Police already has a citizen-centric digital ecosystem providing various online services and police-related information to the public.

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal said that as criminals are increasingly adopting technology, the police must remain one step ahead by continuously strengthening their technological capabilities.

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He said that Artificial Intelligence will play an important role in making policing more data-driven, faster and more accurate.

The DGP emphasised that AI will not be used to replace human expertise and experience in policing, but to strengthen them.

AI to play significant role in cybercrime investigations

Superintendent of Police, Cyber, Mayank Gupta, said that cybercrime investigations involve large volumes of digital data, banking transactions, mobile records and information related to online activities. Analysing every record and transaction manually can be time-consuming and challenging for investigating officers.

Keeping this challenge in view, the Haryana Police team is also working on AI-assisted Financial Trail Analysis. The technology is aimed at helping investigators identify relationships among suspicious financial transactions, analyse transaction patterns, understand the possible flow of funds and quickly bring important linkages to the attention of investigating officers.

With the assistance of AI, preliminary analysis of large volumes of data can be undertaken in significantly less time. This will enable investigating officers to devote more time to verification of critical leads, interrogation of suspects and other essential human-led investigative processes.

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