Haryana Police topped CCTNS monthly ranking 10 times in ’24

Haryana Police secured the first position 10 times in 2024 in the monthly ranking of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) by the National Crime Records Bureau, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, claimed Sibash Kabiraj, Director of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur has congratulated the entire CCTNS team for this achievement.

Sibash Kabiraj said the objective of developing CCTNS is to create a comprehensive and integrated system for crime investigation and apprehending criminals.

Since Shatrujeet Kapur assumed office as DGP in August 2023, several positive changes have been implemented in the SCRB to enhance technical capabilities and improve work processes.

As a result, Haryana Police have secured the first position in the NCRB’s monthly ranking 15 times in the past 17 months, he added.

He mentioned that the state police have demonstrated excellent performance across various parameters in this monthly ranking issued by the Centre. Haryana Police secured the third position nationwide in August and September 2024 with a score of 99.99 per cent, while achieving a perfect score in other months.