Haryana Police uploads photos of over 29,000 active criminals to facial recognition system

The Haryana Police is expanding its use of facial recognition technology to identify and track criminals, with photographs of 29,416 active criminals already uploaded to its Facial Recognition System (FRS).

The move is part of a statewide exercise to build and update a digital database of active criminals. Police have physically verified 47,124 criminals across the state till October 29, while 11 districts have completed 100 per cent verification of their active criminal records.

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Chairing a review meeting at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula on Thursday, DGP Ajay Singhal directed districts that have completed the verification exercise to upload details and photographs of proclaimed offenders (POs), bail jumpers and most-wanted criminals to the system.

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He asked the officers concerned to complete the exercise within the next two weeks, underlining that the database would help police identify criminals and monitor their activities.

The review assumes significance as police are increasingly relying on technology for crime prevention, surveillance and identification of suspects. The facial recognition system is intended to provide a digital repository of criminal photographs that can be used for identification during investigations and policing operations.

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IGP (Law and Order) Rakesh Arya informed the meeting that physical verification of 47,124 active criminals has been completed, while photographs of 29,416 have been uploaded to the system.

The DGP also directed officers to ensure that CCTV cameras installed at all 389 police stations and 327 police posts remain functional. A total of 6,644 cameras have been installed under the project.

The meeting also reviewed night nakabandi, with 288 additional checking points identified apart from 250 permanent nakas.

Police have also been conducting a special drive against vehicles without number plates and High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) since June 1. Till October 28, 31.22 lakh vehicles were checked, resulting in 2.72 lakh challans and impounding of 22,269 vehicles.

Singhal also directed officers to reduce the response time of Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), stressing that prompt police assistance during emergencies is crucial to public safety.