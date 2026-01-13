In a major crackdown against gang culture and the glorification of weapons and violence, the Special Task Force (STF) and Cyber Unit of Haryana Police have carried out a landmark operation that has significantly reshaped the digital space. During an extensive investigation, the STF and cyber teams found that several songs were influencing youth, glorifying gangsters, and portraying an unrealistic image of luxury associated with criminal life, thereby pushing young people toward crime.

Responding to this alarming trend, Haryana Police acted against 67 objectionable songs available on platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana, and JioSaavn. As a result, most of the content has either been removed or blocked. Haryana Police has made it clear that this is only the beginning and more stringent actions will follow against such content.

Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, Ajay Singhal, termed the action a crucial step taken in the interest of society and the younger generation. He said that the objective of Haryana Police is not merely to stop crime, but also to save young people from stepping into the world of crime.

He emphasised that such songs project criminals as role models and showcase a glamorous lifestyle that is far from reality. The truth is that the lives of such criminals are filled with hardships, dangers, and ultimately, legal consequences. Often, their families also suffer because of their criminal activities.

The DGP reiterated that Haryana Police has adopted a clear and firm policy — no platform will be allowed to host content that promotes crime culture. The action taken against 67 songs is part of a larger campaign, and further strict action will continue. He also appealed to artists and content creators to act responsibly and avoid producing content that misleads the youth.

STF advisory

STF IG Satheesh Balan stated that considering the increasing influence of digital content on the youth, the police have also held discussions with singers, lyricists, and creators, advising them not to glorify violence, gangster elements, or weapons. Such content spreads fear, fuels criminal tendencies, and promotes insecurity in society.

He added that STF and Cyber teams are also closely monitoring people who like or share posts of criminals on social media. Gangsters often use such platforms to lure and recruit youth into their networks, pushing them toward a destructive path. The police aim to prevent this and guide the youth to use their talent for productive and nation-building activities instead of contributing to criminal activities.

Parallel to the digital crackdown, Haryana STF has achieved significant successes in dismantling the terror–gangster nexus operating through foreign handlers. Intelligence-based operations have exposed several modules using local networks to further terror-linked activities.

On 2 March 2025, a joint operation by Haryana STF and Gujarat ATS foiled a possible attack on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with the arrest of Abdul Rehman alias Abu Bakar, from whom two hand grenades were recovered. On 13 June 2025, a live hand grenade was seized from two youths in Karnal, and investigations revealed it was supplied by U.S.-based gangster Bhanu Rana, who is actively linked to Khalistan-backed networks.

Following the grenade attack on the Sirsa Women Police Station on 25 November 2025, STF traced financial channels and foreign handlers through technical analysis, enabling coordinated arrests with local police. The arrest of Amar Singh in Karnal, along with the recovery of a foreign-made Glock pistol, two live hand grenades, and an IED, highlighted the depth and seriousness of the network.

The dual approach of Haryana STF—curbing gang culture on digital platforms and simultaneously dismantling the terror–gangster nexus—is proving to be a milestone in enhancing internal security in the state. The removal of 67 gangster songs and the continuous neutralisation of terror modules clearly demonstrate that Haryana Police is not only technologically-equipped but also socially committed and operationally decisive.