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Home / Haryana / Haryana Police's Operation Trackdown ahead of Independence Day nets 903 criminals in 3 days

Haryana Police's Operation Trackdown ahead of Independence Day nets 903 criminals in 3 days

Statewide drive targets organised criminals, absconding offenders and habitual criminals

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:30 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Haryana Police personnel at a checkpost. Representative image/Tribune file
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Ahead of the Independence Day-2026 celebrations, Haryana Police has launched a special statewide campaign, ‘Operation Trackdown’, to further strengthen law and order and crack down on organised criminals, absconding offenders and habitual criminals.

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Under the operation, police units across the state carried out intensive action and, within just three days from August 1 to August 3, arrested 903 criminals.

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Of these, 139 accused were arrested in serious criminal cases, while 767 other offenders involved in different cases were also apprehended during the campaign.

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During the three-day operation, Haryana Police took action in 103 serious criminal cases. These included 43 cases under the Arms Act, 19 cases of attempt to murder, 16 murder cases, four extortion cases, seven robbery cases, three dacoity cases, six snatching cases and three kidnapping cases. A total of 139 accused were arrested in connection with these 103 cases.

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal, said the special statewide ‘Operation Trackdown’ has been launched ahead of Independence Day to instil fear of the law among criminals and ensure a safe and peaceful environment for the public.

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He stated that no criminal involved in heinous offences would be spared. All police units have been directed to continue sustained action against wanted and habitual offenders, ensure their early arrest and dismantle their criminal networks.

As part of the special drive, Haryana Police opened 13 new history sheets of habitual offenders and updated 81 existing history sheets, strengthening their criminal records to facilitate more effective legal action against them in the future.

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