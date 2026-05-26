Haryana politics abuzz after INLD’s Arjun Chautala declares himself first MLA of ‘Cockroach Janata Party’

Haryana’s political circles are abuzz after Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Rania of Sirsa, Arjun Chautala, described himself as a “cockroach” while targeting the government over issues related to democracy and questioning authority.

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Arjun Chautala has also created an email ID- “cockroachmla@gmail.com” and urged people to send their grievances and questions to the government at the address.

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Speaking to the media, Arjun said, “Community is bigger than caste. My entire generation has been called cockroaches because we ask questions. If questions are not asked, where will democracy survive?”

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He said he openly came forward in support of the “Cockroach Janata Party” idea after social media pages linked to it were allegedly banned due to rising followers.

“I want to tell my cockroach brothers that one more cockroach has joined them. This is not just any cockroach, but a cockroach who is also an MLA. The first MLA of the Cockroach Janata Party has now emerged,” he said.

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The INLD legislator said people wanting to raise questions with the Haryana government could contact him through email. He added that legislators have the power to seek answers from the government through official procedures and that he plans to raise important public issues every month.

Arjun said the “Cockroach Janata Party” is an ideology with which his thinking matches. “I have continuously fought for youth issues and raised questions in the Assembly,” he said.

He further said he took the decision with the blessings of INLD supremo Abhay Chautala. “Our party is INLD and youths in our party are cockroaches because youngsters who ask questions are being labelled that way,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) youth wing chief and Arjun’s cousin Digvijay Chautala took a swipe at the remarks.

Reacting to the development, Digvijay said he was “concerned” over leaders joining the “cockroach party”. “Our old party always has our sympathy. Today, the party has broken and one MLA has joined a cockroach party. It is a matter of concern,” he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana cabinet minister Krishan Bedi also reacted, saying he was surprised that some leaders were distancing themselves from the symbols on which they had won elections.

“People who won elections on the symbol of a party are now trying to leave that identity behind. Ultimately, the public will decide,” Bedi said.