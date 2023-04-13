 Haryana poll panel disqualifies chief of Assandh MC : The Tribune India

Haryana poll panel disqualifies chief of Assandh MC

Haryana poll panel disqualifies chief of Assandh MC


Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 12

The State Election Commission (SEC) has disqualified and removed the president of Municipal Committee, Assandh, Satish Kataria, from the post for allegedly not having the requisite educational qualification at the time of the election. The SEC has declared the post vacant with immediate effect.

“Satish Kataria was not qualified to contest the election for the post of MC president, Assandh, as he did not have the requisite educational qualification at the time of the election, therefore, he is hereby removed from the post,” said Dhanpat Singh, State Election Commissioner.

In his order, Singh said Sonia Bohat, Prince Pal Singh and Rajiv, all residents of Assandh, had filed complaints on June 27, 2022, and July 12, 2022, respectively, alleging that Kataria had attached the matriculation certificate issued by the Uttar Pradesh State Open School Board, which is not valid because the name of Board is not included in the equivalence list issued by the Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani.

Complaints were sent to Deputy Commissioner Karnal Anish Yadav to verify the facts. He submitted the report that the matriculation certificate submitted by Kataria along with the nomination was not valid.

Kataria in his reply to the SEC mentioned that he cleared Class VII before taking direct admission in the matriculation examination conducted by the UP State Open School Board.

The Commission stated that the seat was reserved for a candidate belonging to the SC category, so the minimum education qualification required was ‘middle pass’, whereas Kataria at the time of filing nomination had filed Class X certificate. “We have received the copy of the removal of Satish Kataria from the post and the compliance of the order will be done,” said Yadav.

Not qualified

Satish Kataria was not qualified to contest the election for the post of MC president as he did not have the requisite educational qualification at the time of the election, therefore, he is hereby removed from the post. Dhanpat Singh, state election commissioner

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

6
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

7
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

8
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

9
Punjab

All sections living in peace and brotherhood, says Akal Takht Jathedar in his Baisakhi day address

10
Business

Reliance Jio becomes first operator to cover entire Delhi–Amritsar National Highway with 5G services

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...


Cities

View All

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali