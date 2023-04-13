Haryana poll panel disqualifies chief of Assandh MC

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 12

The State Election Commission (SEC) has disqualified and removed the president of Municipal Committee, Assandh, Satish Kataria, from the post for allegedly not having the requisite educational qualification at the time of the election. The SEC has declared the post vacant with immediate effect.

“Satish Kataria was not qualified to contest the election for the post of MC president, Assandh, as he did not have the requisite educational qualification at the time of the election, therefore, he is hereby removed from the post,” said Dhanpat Singh, State Election Commissioner.

In his order, Singh said Sonia Bohat, Prince Pal Singh and Rajiv, all residents of Assandh, had filed complaints on June 27, 2022, and July 12, 2022, respectively, alleging that Kataria had attached the matriculation certificate issued by the Uttar Pradesh State Open School Board, which is not valid because the name of Board is not included in the equivalence list issued by the Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani.

Complaints were sent to Deputy Commissioner Karnal Anish Yadav to verify the facts. He submitted the report that the matriculation certificate submitted by Kataria along with the nomination was not valid.

Kataria in his reply to the SEC mentioned that he cleared Class VII before taking direct admission in the matriculation examination conducted by the UP State Open School Board.

The Commission stated that the seat was reserved for a candidate belonging to the SC category, so the minimum education qualification required was ‘middle pass’, whereas Kataria at the time of filing nomination had filed Class X certificate. “We have received the copy of the removal of Satish Kataria from the post and the compliance of the order will be done,” said Yadav.