Haryana pollution board failed to impose green fine of Rs 949 crore: CAG report

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has accused the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) of failing to impose environmental compensation of Rs 949.27 crore for the discharge of untreated and partially treated sewage in water bodies. Moreover, the HSPCB also failed to recover Rs 214 crore from polluting industrial units. The CAG report for 2019-20 to 2023-24 was tabled before the Assembly yesterday.

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Under Section 17 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the HSPCB is responsible for monitoring the sewage and sewerage management system in Haryana. It adopted the methodology for assessing, imposing, collecting, and utilising environmental compensation, effective 2019, which was revised in 2021.

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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed in 2019 that all local bodies or government departments concerned ensure 100 per cent treatment of generated sewage and, in case of default, pay compensation, which is to be recovered with effect from April 1, 2020.

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The CAG observed that in the selected districts for audit, Panchkula, Ambala, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Sonepat, Hisar and Gurugram, the local authorities did not ensure 100 per cent treatment of sewage.

Of 1,522.83 MLD sewage generated in eight selected districts, 489.47 MLD remained untreated (32.14%).

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The HSPCB did not take cognisance of the violations and failed to impose and recover environmental compensation of Rs 902.97 crore up to October 31, 2024.

The CAG found out that 26 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and two Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in the eight districts were not meeting prescribed discharge standards for periods ranging from 396 to 1,312 days. Despite this, HSPCB did not impose environmental compensation amounting to Rs 46.30 crore.

From 2019-20 to 2023-24, the board imposed environmental compensation of Rs 264.76 crore on 650 commercial or industrial units in the eight districts under the audit for violation of pollution norms. Against this, only Rs 50.50 crore was recovered from 334 units.

The report said the status was particularly “poor” in Gurugram north, Ballabhgarh and Sonepat, where 92.52 per cent, 81.50 per cent and 78.83 per cent compensation was pending for recovery, respectively. The HSPCB, in its reply in June 2025, acknowledged the shortfall in recovery.