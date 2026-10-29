Haryana Pollution Control Board fines HSVP Estate Officer Rs 50,000 for garbage dumping on Rewari plots

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has imposed an environmental compensation (fine) on the Estate Officer of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Rewari, for dumping of garbage on vacant HSVP plots near the Rewari mini-secretariat.

The action has been taken on the basis of a complaint lodged by Prakash Yadav, a local resident, of Kharkhara village in Rewari district on October 27.

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"On the basis of the complaint, the concerned field officer visited the site on October 28 and found littering/dumping of solid waste near HSVP open land in Rewari. Hence, you are liable to pay an environmental compensation of Rs 50,000 for repeated incidents of dumping of solid waste on HSVP open land," states a letter issued by the HSPCB Regional Officer (Rewari region) on Wednesday.

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The letter points out that the HSVP Estate Officer is liable to pay the environmental compensation within seven days.

"In case of non-compliance, action will be initiated against you as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order dated 04.04.2024 and Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016," it maintains.

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The HSPCB authorities have also asked the HSVP Estate Officer to submit the action taken report regarding the removal of the solid waste from the site.

Meanwhile, the complainant has also flagged the issue of the safety of the stray cattle and insanitation prevailing in the city.

He has written to the local Deputy Commissioner, HSVP Estate Officer, Haryana Gau Seva Commission and other departments concerned, demanding immediate intervention.