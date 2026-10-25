Haryana pollution board issues closure warning notice to rice mills for submitting ‘forged documents’

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to a rice mill in Cheeka, Kaithal district, proposing closure of the unit and imposition of environmental compensation over the alleged submission of forged, false and incomplete documents to obtain regulatory clearances.

The notice, issued by the Board’s Regional Office in Kaithal under Section 31-A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Section 33-A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, asks the mill owner to submit an explanation within 15 days of receiving it.

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According to the notice, a complaint filed through the Chief Minister’s Window alleged that Triveni Rice Mill had submitted forged documents to obtain consent from the Pollution Control Board for an already established and operational unit falling under the Orange Category.

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The mill holds consent to operate, valid until March 31, 2029. The complainant questioned the authenticity of a no-objection certificate purportedly issued in the name of the Municipal Committee, Cheeka, alleging that the mill did not fall under its jurisdiction.

In February 2026, the Regional Office in Kaithal had sought clarification from the Secretary of the Municipal Committee, Cheeka. In its response, the municipal committee reportedly clarified that it had not issued the no-objection certificate.

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“On the basis of this clarification, the Pollution Control Board has directed the mill to submit its explanation within 15 days of receipt of the notice. It has proposed two major actions — closure of the unit under the relevant provisions of the Air and Water Acts, and imposition of environmental compensation,” the notice stated.

Pargat Singh, the complainant, said he had filed a complaint through the Chief Minister’s Window and that the HSPCB had now issued a notice to the rice mill.

Tarsem Goyal, the mill owner, denied the allegations, stating that no forged documents had been submitted by the mill.

Vishal Arora, Regional Officer of the HSPCB, declined to comment on the matter.