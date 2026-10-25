DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana pollution board issues closure warning notice to rice mills for submitting ‘forged documents’

Haryana pollution board issues closure warning notice to rice mills for submitting ‘forged documents’

Board proposes closure and environmental compensation over disputed no-objection certificate; mill owner denies allegations

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:17 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to a rice mill in Cheeka, Kaithal district, proposing closure of the unit. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to a rice mill in Cheeka, Kaithal district, proposing closure of the unit and imposition of environmental compensation over the alleged submission of forged, false and incomplete documents to obtain regulatory clearances.

The notice, issued by the Board’s Regional Office in Kaithal under Section 31-A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Section 33-A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, asks the mill owner to submit an explanation within 15 days of receiving it.

Advertisement

According to the notice, a complaint filed through the Chief Minister’s Window alleged that Triveni Rice Mill had submitted forged documents to obtain consent from the Pollution Control Board for an already established and operational unit falling under the Orange Category.

Advertisement

The mill holds consent to operate, valid until March 31, 2029. The complainant questioned the authenticity of a no-objection certificate purportedly issued in the name of the Municipal Committee, Cheeka, alleging that the mill did not fall under its jurisdiction.

In February 2026, the Regional Office in Kaithal had sought clarification from the Secretary of the Municipal Committee, Cheeka. In its response, the municipal committee reportedly clarified that it had not issued the no-objection certificate.

Advertisement

“On the basis of this clarification, the Pollution Control Board has directed the mill to submit its explanation within 15 days of receipt of the notice. It has proposed two major actions — closure of the unit under the relevant provisions of the Air and Water Acts, and imposition of environmental compensation,” the notice stated.

Pargat Singh, the complainant, said he had filed a complaint through the Chief Minister’s Window and that the HSPCB had now issued a notice to the rice mill.

Tarsem Goyal, the mill owner, denied the allegations, stating that no forged documents had been submitted by the mill.

Vishal Arora, Regional Officer of the HSPCB, declined to comment on the matter.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts