Haryana pollution control board seals 8 stone crushers in Yamunanagar for norm violations

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sealed eight stone crushers in Yamunanagar district for violating prescribed pollution control norms.

The action was taken after inspections revealed serious deficiencies, including stone crushers without metalled roads within their premises, without green belts — plantations of two-three rows of tall trees around the periphery of crushers — and without adequate water sprinklers to control dust emissions.

The HSPCB authorities had earlier issued notices to the operators of the stone crushers and sought their replies. However, after the responses were found unsatisfactory, permission was obtained from the headquarters and action to seal the units was initiated.

According to information, HSPCB Regional Officer, Yamunanagar, Pradeep Singh constituted a team comprising Assistant Environment Engineer (AEE) Vibham Nayak and Scientist-B Diksha Pandey, which recently sealed the eight stone crushers.

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AEE Vibham Nayak said some of the stone crushers had not installed adequately designed water sprinklers with suitable nozzles at unloading areas of raw material, primary crushers, screeners, conveyor belts and sand transfer points.

He said the units were also found lacking proper enclosures made of GI/MS sheets over and around the crushers.

“The prescribed enclosures are required to cover the top and at least three sides from ground level. Besides, dry extraction-cum-bag filters followed by cyclones had not been provided for secondary and tertiary crushers and screeners.

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“Conveyor belts were not properly covered from node to node with suitable thick sheets. Flexible telescopic chutes extending from discharge points to ground level were also not provided,” he said.

He said another major deficiency was the absence of wind-breaking walls around the crushers. “As per the norms, such walls should be made of GI/MS sheets or bricks and should rise at least three feet above the highest point of the crusher along its periphery. Besides, those stone crushers were found violating other norms also,” said Nayak.