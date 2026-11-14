Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Haryana pollution control board seals 8 stone crushers in Yamunanagar for norm violations

Haryana pollution control board seals 8 stone crushers in Yamunanagar for norm violations

Inspections reveal inadequate sprinklers, missing enclosures and uncovered conveyor belts; operators had earlier been issued notices

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:08 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file photo
Advertisement

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sealed eight stone crushers in Yamunanagar district for violating prescribed pollution control norms.

The action was taken after inspections revealed serious deficiencies, including stone crushers without metalled roads within their premises, without green belts — plantations of two-three rows of tall trees around the periphery of crushers — and without adequate water sprinklers to control dust emissions.

The HSPCB authorities had earlier issued notices to the operators of the stone crushers and sought their replies. However, after the responses were found unsatisfactory, permission was obtained from the headquarters and action to seal the units was initiated.

According to information, HSPCB Regional Officer, Yamunanagar, Pradeep Singh constituted a team comprising Assistant Environment Engineer (AEE) Vibham Nayak and Scientist-B Diksha Pandey, which recently sealed the eight stone crushers.

Advertisement

AEE Vibham Nayak said some of the stone crushers had not installed adequately designed water sprinklers with suitable nozzles at unloading areas of raw material, primary crushers, screeners, conveyor belts and sand transfer points.

He said the units were also found lacking proper enclosures made of GI/MS sheets over and around the crushers.

“The prescribed enclosures are required to cover the top and at least three sides from ground level. Besides, dry extraction-cum-bag filters followed by cyclones had not been provided for secondary and tertiary crushers and screeners.

Advertisement

“Conveyor belts were not properly covered from node to node with suitable thick sheets. Flexible telescopic chutes extending from discharge points to ground level were also not provided,” he said.

He said another major deficiency was the absence of wind-breaking walls around the crushers. “As per the norms, such walls should be made of GI/MS sheets or bricks and should rise at least three feet above the highest point of the crusher along its periphery. Besides, those stone crushers were found violating other norms also,” said Nayak.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts