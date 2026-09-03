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Home / Haryana / Haryana posts IFS officer Dr KC Meena as head of forest department

Haryana posts IFS officer Dr KC Meena as head of forest department

1991-batch IFS officer gets permanent charge months after being given additional responsibility following khair tree felling row

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:48 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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IFS officer Dr KC Meena
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The Haryana government has promoted and posted Dr KC Meena, a 1991-batch IFS officer, as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Head of Forest Force (HoFF), in the apex scale (Level-17 of the Pay Matrix) with immediate effect against the vacant post.

Earlier, he was given the temporary charge of PCCF (HoFF) following the large-scale cutting of khair (Acacia catechu) trees. He has now been given the permanent charge.

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Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, Sudhir Rajpal, issued the promotion orders on September 2.

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Earlier, a turf war had arisen between then PCCF (HoFF) Vineet Garg and PCCF-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden Vivek Saxena.

The flashpoint between the two officers was the inquiry ordered into the large-scale felling of khair trees in Kalesar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, which Saxena opposed. Both were shifted on the orders of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on March 26.

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Dr Meena was then given the additional charge of PCCF (HoFF), while IFS officer Navdeep Hooda was given the additional charge of PCCF-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden.

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