Haryana power employees burn copies of order awarding licence to private firm

The electricity employees across Haryana launched a three-day strike in protest against the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s decision to grant a parallel electricity distribution licence to a private company in Gurugram and Nuh.

The employees burnt copies of the licence orders and staged protests at sub-division offices across the state, intensifying their resistance to the move on Wednesday.

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Electricity Employees Federation of India national general secretary Sudeep Dutta, national vice-president Subhash Lamba and All India Power Engineers Federation chairperson Shailendra Dubey strongly backed the Haryana employees’ struggle.

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“The strike would commence from 10 pm tonight”, they said with a warning to the state government and power corporation management, that any punitive or repressive action against striking employees, if any, would invite a strong and united response from electricity employees across the country.

“The Regulatory Commission’s decision, taken despite widespread objections from employees, farmers’ organisations, workers’ unions, consumer groups and opposition parties, had pushed Haryana towards a major industrial confrontation”, said Lamba.

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State to contest electricity regulatory panel’s order within 5-6 days, says Vij

The Haryana government would challenge the decision to grant electricity distribution licences for Gurugram and Nuh to a private firm before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity. Energy minister Anil Vij said the government would also seek a stay.

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission is an autonomous body established under the electricity law enacted by the Centre.

Clarifying the state government’s position, Vij said the government had neither invited applications nor sought proposals for privatisation.

“The department has worked diligently on this matter. We engaged competent lawyers and presented our opposition firmly before the Commission. Now that HERC has ruled against the government’s position, we will approach APTEL and file an appeal,” Vij said.

CM urges employee unions to defer strike

CM Nayab Singh Saini, meanwhile, also assured power employees that the government would strongly challenge before Appellate Tribunal. He offered to engage lawyers trusted by unions and appealed to them to defer their three-day statewide strike in the public interest.

Chairing a review meeting, Saini directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply and protect installations. DGP Ajay Singhal said 6,230 police personnel had been deployed at 1,015 locations to maintain security.

Privatisation will hit farmers, poor households, warns Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday accused the BJP government of favouring private companies at the cost of farmers, poor households and electricity department employees. He warned that the proposed privatisation of power distribution could lead to higher tariffs and weaken state-owned utilities.

Addressing a press conference at his Delhi residence as the BJP government completed 12 years in power in Haryana, Hooda listed what he described as the government’s failures, citing figures on investment, agriculture, unemployment, state debt, education, law and order and industrial growth.

Opposing the proposed parallel distribution licence for Eleven Power Private Limited in Gurugram and Nuh, Hooda termed it a “disastrous” step. He alleged that the proposed Agri-DISCOM for agricultural consumers was aimed at handing over farmers’ electricity supply to a private company and gradually withdrawing subsidies. “Gurugram contributes nearly one-third of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam’s (DHBVN) revenue,” Hooda said, adding, “The move could also threaten the jobs of electricity department staff and engineers.”