Haryana power employees threaten statewide agitation against privatisation

The Haryana Bijli Karamchari and Engineers Samyukta Sangharsh Morcha said it would launch a major agitation across the state if the government pursued policies aimed at promoting private players in the power sector.

Haryana Power Engineers Association spokesperson Narayan Prakash, HSEB Worker Union circle secretary Manoj Ballu, All Haryana Power Corporation Worker Union circle secretary Ashok Goyat, SC, ST and BC Welfare Association circle secretary Kapoor Singh, and Haryana Power Corporation SC, ST and BC Union state president Bijender Singh Barar stated in a joint statement that the Morcha reiterated its commitment to protecting the interests of consumers, farmers and employees.

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The leaders expressed hope that, following positive discussions with the Chief Minister, the government would soon pass the Haryana State Electricity Policy, which could provide a permanent safeguard against various privatisation measures.

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The Morcha made it clear that it would not accept any move towards parallel distribution licences, new agro discoms, listing of power companies on the stock market or smart metering as part of the privatisation agenda.

The leaders also alleged that Eleven Power was attempting to challenge the government’s decision before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) and demanded immediate and firm intervention by the state government in the matter.

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The Morcha warned that any attempt at any level, including before APTEL, to grant a parallel distribution licence to a private company or push privatisation would compel it to launch a statewide strike and intensify its agitation without delay.

The leaders also called upon the government to address all pending demands of electricity employees in time so that they could discharge their duties in the interest of the power utilities with dedication and without fear.