DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana power employees threaten strike over privatisation, seek scrapping of HERC panel report

Haryana power employees threaten strike over privatisation, seek scrapping of HERC panel report

HBKESM spokesperson says there is no precedent for parallel license anywhere else in India and entry of private players would cause a drastic drop in revenue of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 04:26 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The morcha has threatened to launch an indefinite strike if the state government proceeds with its plans to privatise the power sector in Haryana. Tribune file photo
Advertisement

The Haryana Bijli Karamchari and Engineers Samyukta Sangharsh Morcha (HBKESSM) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have demanded that the report of the expert committee constituted by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on granting a parallel licence to a private firm for the Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts be scrapped.

The morcha has threatened to launch an indefinite strike if the state government proceeds with its plans to privatise the power sector in Haryana.

Advertisement

Ravinder Ghanghas, spokesperson of the HBKESM, said the report was prepared by retired officers who bear no accountability.

Advertisement

“This is a calculated conspiracy to weaken the state sector power utilities and benefit private companies. There is no precedent for a parallel license anywhere else in India,” he said, adding that the entry of private players in the power sector would cause a drastic drop in the revenue of the state-owned utility Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL).

Devender Hooda, a leader of the morcha, said if HERC grants a distribution licence to the private company with a hospitality background, all electricity employees and engineers in Haryana will be compelled to go on an indefinite strike.

Advertisement

Sumit Dalal, another employees’ union leader, said the private company is running a private hospital in Gurugram and has no experience in the power sector.

“Distribution licensing regulations mandate coverage of at least three revenue districts, but HERC is bent upon granting the license for only two districts to a company with ‘fabricated’ financial capability.”

Ghanghas said it is surprising that a company set up in April with a paid-up capital of merely Rs 1 crore is seeking a license for a region generating Rs 750 crore in monthly revenue by June.

The company has submitted solvency certificates from two different entities for the same share.

V K Gupta, Media advisor to the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), urged various stakeholders, including farmers' organisations, khap Panchayats, rural consumers, sarpanchs, to raise their voice against the plans for privatisation.

Former Haryana minister Sampat Singh maintained that the parallel licence scheme is based on "cherry-picking" with targets of 15% of high-value consumers while leaving the rest to DHBVN.

“It will lead to prepaid extortion under the guise of smart meters, the elimination of agricultural and general consumer subsidies, and the loss of regular jobs. Tariffs may appear low initially, but the scenario will eventually mirror the BSNL saga,” he commented.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts