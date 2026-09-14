Haryana power employees threaten strike over privatisation, seek scrapping of HERC panel report

The Haryana Bijli Karamchari and Engineers Samyukta Sangharsh Morcha (HBKESSM) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have demanded that the report of the expert committee constituted by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on granting a parallel licence to a private firm for the Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts be scrapped.

The morcha has threatened to launch an indefinite strike if the state government proceeds with its plans to privatise the power sector in Haryana.

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Ravinder Ghanghas, spokesperson of the HBKESM, said the report was prepared by retired officers who bear no accountability.

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“This is a calculated conspiracy to weaken the state sector power utilities and benefit private companies. There is no precedent for a parallel license anywhere else in India,” he said, adding that the entry of private players in the power sector would cause a drastic drop in the revenue of the state-owned utility Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL).

Devender Hooda, a leader of the morcha, said if HERC grants a distribution licence to the private company with a hospitality background, all electricity employees and engineers in Haryana will be compelled to go on an indefinite strike.

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Sumit Dalal, another employees’ union leader, said the private company is running a private hospital in Gurugram and has no experience in the power sector.

“Distribution licensing regulations mandate coverage of at least three revenue districts, but HERC is bent upon granting the license for only two districts to a company with ‘fabricated’ financial capability.”

Ghanghas said it is surprising that a company set up in April with a paid-up capital of merely Rs 1 crore is seeking a license for a region generating Rs 750 crore in monthly revenue by June.

The company has submitted solvency certificates from two different entities for the same share.

V K Gupta, Media advisor to the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), urged various stakeholders, including farmers' organisations, khap Panchayats, rural consumers, sarpanchs, to raise their voice against the plans for privatisation.

Former Haryana minister Sampat Singh maintained that the parallel licence scheme is based on "cherry-picking" with targets of 15% of high-value consumers while leaving the rest to DHBVN.

“It will lead to prepaid extortion under the guise of smart meters, the elimination of agricultural and general consumer subsidies, and the loss of regular jobs. Tariffs may appear low initially, but the scenario will eventually mirror the BSNL saga,” he commented.