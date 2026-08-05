Haryana power employees to go on 3-day strike as talks with government fail

Talks between Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij and representatives of power distribution workers’ and engineers’ associations failed to break the deadlock on Tuesday, prompting employees to go ahead with their planned three-day statewide strike from August 11 to 13.

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The agitating employees said the government was unwilling to roll back its privatisation measures or address their long-pending demands.

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The meeting, facilitated by the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) at the Haryana Secretariat in Chandigarh, was aimed at reaching an amicable settlement and averting the strike.

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The Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Action Front is opposing the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (HERC) move to grant a parallel electricity distribution licence to a private company, Eleven Power Private Limited, in high-revenue areas such as Gurugram and Nuh.

The Front argued that allowing private companies to use public infrastructure would weaken the state power utilities financially and demanded that the proposal be withdrawn. Union leaders alleged that private operators would prioritise profits over public service.

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The employees also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the proposal to create the Haryana Agri DISCOM (Agriculture Distribution Corporation). They termed the move a step towards privatisation, claiming the proposed corporation would inherit substantial financial liabilities and could adversely affect over seven lakh agricultural consumers if subsidy arrangements were disrupted.

Union representatives maintained that a separate Agri DISCOM was unnecessary as agricultural feeders in Haryana had already been segregated and related works were being carried out through tenders. They alleged that the proposal was against the interests of power corporation employees, farmers and consumers.

The Joint Action Front also demanded an immediate halt to the government's smart metering programme.

Other key demands include scrapping the online transfer policy, restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), providing risk allowance, and ensuring equal pay for equal work for contractual employees engaged through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.