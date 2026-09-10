Haryana Power Engineers’ Association opposes parallel licensing system

The Haryana Power Engineers’ Association (HPEA) held a gate meeting in Kurukshetra to mark its protest against a proposal regarding a parallel licensing system in Gurugram and Nuh.

The association also said that the issues agreed upon by the government should be resolved within two months. The engineers said despite opposition from the Haryana Power Minister, corporation management, employee unions and public organisations, the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) seems to be adamant on granting a parallel licence for electricity distribution.

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The speakers warned that if the HERC granted the parallel distribution licence, all electricity employees and engineers will go on strike the very day, as decided by the Joint Struggle Front.

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Earlier, the front, in its meeting presided over by Puneet Kundu, president, HPEA, decided to write to the Power Minister, seeking a review and discussion on pending demands. In case no dialogue takes place by September 20, the front will convene a meeting to decide on the future course of action.

It was also decided that a public awareness campaign will be conducted by all leaders and activists to oppose the ‘Haryana agri-discom’ initiative, parallel licensing, and installation of smart meters.

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VK Gupta, media adviser, All India Power Engineers Federation, said the federation has written to the HERC, seeking three months’ time to comment upon the Expert Committee Report. The report requires detailed examination concerning the proposal for grant of a parallel electricity distribution licence, he added.