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Home / Haryana / Haryana power staff oppose privatisation of electricity distribution, warn of stir

Haryana power staff oppose privatisation of electricity distribution, warn of stir

The Haryana Bijli Karamchari and Engineers Samyukta Sangharsh Morcha announced a united fight against the move, asserting that every employee in Bhiwani would participate in the agitation

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 05:28 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Power employees and engineers in Haryana have expressed strong resentment over the proposal to privatise the state’s power distribution network and warned that the move would increase the burden on consumers and weaken government-owned power corporations.

The Haryana Bijli Karamchari and Engineers Samyukta Sangharsh Morcha announced a united fight against the move, asserting that every employee in Bhiwani would participate in the agitation.

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Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) today proposed to issue a distribution licence to a private firm, Eleven Power Private Limited, under Section 15(5)(a) of the Electricity Act for distribution of electricity in Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Manesar Municipal Corporation, Sohna, Pataudi Mandi, Farrukhnagar, Nuh, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka and Tauru in the Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts of Haryana.

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Morcha leaders said the electricity infrastructure, built over decades with public money and the hard work of employees, would not be allowed to be handed over to private companies at throwaway prices.

Representatives of various employee organisations — including Ashok Goyat, circle secretary of All Haryana Power Corporation Workers Union; engineer Narayan Prakash, spokesperson for Haryana Power Engineers Association; Manoj Bamla, circle secretary of HEB Workers Union; Kapoor Singh, circle secretary of SC, ST and BC Welfare Association; Bijender Singh Barar, state president of Haryana Power Corporation SC, ST and BC Union; Rajesh Sarpanch, a state committee leader of AHPCC Workers Union; and senior leader Pradeep Ranga — said the move amounted to transferring a public asset into private hands despite it having been built with taxpayers’ money.

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The morcha said employees and engineers in Bhiwani would follow every direction issued by its state committee and participate actively in protests against privatisation. It warned that if the state committee called a complete strike or work boycott, employees across the Power department would be prepared to join the agitation. The leaders maintained that privatisation would not only affect employees’ service conditions and job security but also have direct consequences for ordinary consumers, farmers and economically weaker sections.

Warning the government and the regulatory commission against the proposal, the employee organisations said the agitation could expand beyond the power department and turn into a public movement if the authorities failed to reconsider the decision, adding that the government and administration would be responsible for any escalation of the protest.

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