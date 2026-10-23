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Home / Haryana / Haryana power strike: Farmer dies of electrocution while changing transformer phase in Bhiwani

Haryana power strike: Farmer dies of electrocution while changing transformer phase in Bhiwani

Three-day strike disrupts electricity supply across Bhiwani, Hisar and Jind; residents complain of prolonged outages and water shortages

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 11:39 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The incident occurred amid a three-day strike by electricity employees protesting against the grant of a parallel power distribution licence to a private firm in Gurugram and Nuh districts. Representative image/File
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A 50-year-old farmer died of electrocution while attempting to change the power supply phase at a transformer in the fields of Surpura Kalan village in Bhiwani district on Thursday, amid a strike by electricity employees in Haryana.

The deceased, Balwan Singh, belonged to Kasni Khurd village. According to his family, he had climbed the transformer to change the electricity supply phase when he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

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The incident occurred amid a three-day strike by electricity employees protesting against the grant of a parallel power distribution licence to a private firm in Gurugram and Nuh districts.

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Rishabh, Sub-Divisional Officer of the DHBVN in Behal, said he had received information about the electrocution. Preliminary information suggested that the farmer was attempting to switch the supply from single-phase to three-phase when the accident occurred.

The strike disrupted electricity supply across several urban and rural areas of Bhiwani, Hisar and Jind districts. A power fault in part of Hisar’s posh Sector 15 remained unattended throughout the night. Residents complained that they struggled to manage their morning routines and that the water supply was also adversely affected.

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Power supply was severely affected in rural areas, with several villages in the region without electricity for many hours.

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