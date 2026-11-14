Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders target BJP over voter list lapses in Kaithal

Taking its ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign to the grassroots, the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee organised a chaupal at Padla village in the district on Friday. Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Karamvir Boudh, along with Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala, launched an attack on the BJP government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising concerns over alleged irregularities in voter lists and the credibility of the electoral process. They accused the BJP of relying on “vote theft and electoral manipulation” to retain power.

Addressing the gathering, MP Boudh alleged that the BJP was undermining the voting rights of farmers, labourers, women, Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and young people through alleged voter deletions and irregularities.

He questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission and said citizens had every right to know whether elections were being conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner or not.

He said the Congress campaign aimed to take the issue of electoral transparency directly to the people. Through village-level chaupals and door-to-door outreach, the party intended to educate voters about their electoral rights and encourage them to verify their names in the voter lists, he added.

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MLA Surjewala questioned the BJP’s 12-year record at the Centre and recalled the major promises made by the party during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. “Promises of doubling farmers’ income, providing two crore jobs every year, ensuring women’s safety and depositing Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s bank account were made to secure votes. However, after 12 years, not a single one of these promises has been fulfilled in the manner promised,” Surjewala said.

Highlighting the concerns of different sections of society, he alleged that farmers continued to face rising input costs, higher electricity bills, mounting debt and inadequate prices for their produce.

He further claimed that employment opportunities had failed to match the BJP’s promises, leaving young people struggling with unemployment. On women’s safety, Surjewala questioned the government’s record and alleged that crimes against women remained a serious concern.