Large-scale preparations have begun in Haryana for Census-2027. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi today virtually addressed a one-day conference of Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Municipal Corporation Commissioners.

He said the objective of the conference was to sensitise senior officers and Principal Census Officers about the methodology and procedures of the Census and to clarify their roles and responsibilities.

Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Dr Sumita Misra, said for the first time in the country, the Census will be conducted fully in digital mode. In the first phase, “House Listing and Housing Census” will be conducted from May 1 to May 30, 2026. Departing from the traditional process, citizens will also be given the option of self-enumeration, for which an online portal will be launched on April 16, 2026.

Dr Misra said citizens will be able to fill in their details online in advance. After submission of information, they will receive a unique Self-Enumeration ID via SMS and email. When the enumerator visits, he or she will only verify the pre-filled information, thereby saving time and improving data quality.

Director of Census Operations, Haryana, Lalit Jain said approximately 50,000 House Listing Blocks will be covered under 203 rural and urban charges in the Census.