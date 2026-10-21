Haryana private medical colleges asked to adhere to prescribed fee structure

The state Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Panchkula, has issued strict directives to all private medical, dental, nursing, physiotherapy and paramedical colleges and institutions across the state, making it mandatory for them to comply with the prescribed fee structure.

The order, issued by the Director of Medical Education and Research, Dhirendra Khadgta, directs the institutions to adhere to the fee structure prescribed and notified by the government for the respective courses and academic sessions. No student or parent/guardian shall be subjected to pressure, harassment or any other unfair treatment for refusing to pay an unauthorised amount.

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The directorate has clarified that no private institution shall demand, collect or charge any fee, levy, deposit or other amount, directly or indirectly, from any student or their parents/guardians in excess of the amount prescribed or authorised by the competent authority, under any name or in any form.

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All institutions have been directed to prominently display the government-prescribed fee structure on their official websites and notice boards. They must also issue proper receipts for every payment received from students and maintain records of all fees collected.

The institutions have been warned against charging additional amounts under alternative names or through other arrangements to circumvent or indirectly bypass the prescribed fee structure.