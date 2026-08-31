Haryana professors sound alarm as vacant varsity posts come under threat

The recently issued directives stating that all new posts in state universities that remain unfilled or vacant for a period of four years from the date of approval by the Finance Department may be treated as “deemed abolished” have not only caused considerable concern within the academic fraternity and among prospective faculty members but also raised serious questions about the fate of a large number of teaching posts that have remained vacant for several years in state universities.

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The directive further states that Administrative Department will submit the matter to Finance Department for consideration for filling up of posts that remained vacant for more than four years on case to case basis. The issue assumes even greater significance at a time when universities are already grappling with acute faculty shortages, rising student enrolment and an increasing demand for accessible and quality higher education.

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The directives have been met with strong opposition from teachers’ organisations across state universities. The Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (HFUCTO) has announced a series of dharnas to register its protest against the decision, arguing that the abolition of sanctioned posts could adversely affect the academic and administrative functioning of universities.

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As part of its campaign, the federation will begin by staging a dharna at Kurukshetra University on September 1, marking the first phase of its planned agitation against the move. The Maharshi Dayanand University Teachers’ Association (MDUTA) has also strongly condemned the decision, stating that instead of filling existing vacancies, the state government appeared to be moving towards abolishing already sanctioned posts. The teachers’ body warned that such a move could seriously undermine the academic system and functioning of state universities.

“At Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, regular appointments against 31 posts were made in 2017. Thereafter, recruitment against 11 posts was carried out this year, but the selected candidates are yet to get salaries due to technical reasons. Currently, a large number of posts are lying vacant and many teachers have retired over the past nine years, resulting in an acute shortage of faculty at the university. A similar situation prevails in other state universities as well,” said Pradeep Gehlot, president, MDUTA.

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Gehlot said several departments at MDU were currently being run through temporary arrangements, with contractual teachers being engaged and retired faculty being brought back to meet the shortage. “Such temporary arrangements are not only affecting the academic standards but are also adversely impacting research and other academic activities,” he said.

Gehlot further pointed out that the shortage was not confined to teaching posts, with a large number of non-teaching positions also lying vacant at MDU. “The vacancies among non-teaching employees are also slowing down administrative work. Here too, temporary arrangements have been made by engaging retired officials and appointing consultants on a contractual basis,” he said.

“We are opposed to the latest decision of the state government and will oppose it through democratic means to safeguard the universities, protect their academic standards and, above all, ensure a better future for the students,” Gehlot added.

As far as faculty vacancies at MDU are concerned, information obtained by Subhash Chander, a local activist, under the RTI Act reveals that 342 out of a total of 616 sanctioned posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors were currently lying vacant.

“As per the reply to the RTI, a total of 61 professors, associate professors and assistant professors retired between 2021 and June 2026, but no fresh recruitment was carried out against these vacancies. Of the 36 sanctioned posts of professors, 26 are vacant. Similarly, 36 of the 63 associate professor posts and 278 of the 517 assistant professor posts remain unfilled,” he added.

Subhash, state convenor, Haryana Right to Information Forum, said all 9 sanctioned teaching posts each in history and sociology, each of the four posts in music and medical biotechnology and all three posts in the Forensic Science Department were also vacant. Economics has nine vacancies against 13 sanctioned posts, while Law has 19 vacancies against 29 posts. Journalism has four vacancies against six posts and the Psychology Department has 12 vacancies against 16 posts, according to the RTI reply.

“MDU is also facing a major shortage of non-teaching employees. As per the RTI reply, against 1,748 sanctioned posts, as many as 1,150 are vacant, leaving only 598 regular employees. The shortage of regular staff has coincided with the appointment of a large number of retired officials and employees as senior and junior advisors/consultants in different departments and areas. Several advisors/consultants are being paid monthly honorariums ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 90,000, with the amounts varying from one appointment to another,” Subhash pointed out.

Subhash claimed that among the appointments were consultants for areas such as examinations, hospitality, youth activities, wrestling, transport and technical affairs. “Even retired university employees have reportedly been engaged in advisory roles, while a retired driver was appointed as a transport advisor,” he added.