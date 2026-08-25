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Home / Haryana / Haryana promises 45-day incentive payout to investors, 8% penal interest for delays

Haryana promises 45-day incentive payout to investors, 8% penal interest for delays

Under the new system, 50 per cent of an investor’s approved incentive will be released within 7 working days of eligibility, with the remaining balance cleared within 45 days

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:55 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Haryana has promised to become the first state in India to guarantee incentive payouts to investors within a fixed 45-day window, backing the commitment with an 8 per cent penal interest clause if the government itself misses the deadline

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The framework was unveiled as part of the state’s investor pitch at “Happening Haryana 2.0” in Mumbai, where the government signed MoUs worth over Rs 66,000 crore in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh. Under the new system, 50 per cent of an investor’s approved incentive will be released within 7 working days of eligibility, with the remaining balance cleared within 45 days — failing which the state will pay 8 per cent interest on the delayed amount.

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The move is being pitched as the centrepiece of what officials are calling “Haryana Promise” — a broader push to back policy incentives with enforceable timelines rather than open-ended processing periods that have long frustrated investors in India’s industrial approval systems.

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Alongside the payout guarantee, the state has also promised to cut the time taken to start a business through a revamped single-window system, bringing it down to 20 days, and has flagged a new AI-enabled investment facilitation system meant to speed up approvals and reduce manual back-and-forth between departments. Haryana Enterprise Promotion Centre has been positioned as the nodal agency to fast-track project grounding for investors under this system.

Officials cited the state’s existing incentive disbursement record to back the new commitment, claiming 96 per cent of the total incentive budget has already been disbursed to industry, with 83 per cent average utilisation over the last six years — figures the government is using to argue that the 45-day guarantee is a formalisation of existing practice rather than a fresh, untested promise.

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“Ease of doing business and boost to flourish is what Haryana wishes to offer to industries of tomorrow. The state has a diverse industrial ecosystem and we wish to give them a matching and beneficial incentive ecosystem,” said IAS officer Amit Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Haryana.

For Gurugram, home to a large share of the state’s industrial and services investment, the guarantee will be closely watched, given that delayed subsidy disbursement and single-window bottlenecks have historically been among the most common investor grievances in the district.

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