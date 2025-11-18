Haryana promotes IPS officers Alok Mittal, AS Chawla to DGP rank
Both Mittal and Chawla are 1993-batch officers
Alok Mittal is currently posted as ADGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, while Arshinder Chawla is currently the director of the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, Karnal. Photo for representation
Advertisement
The Haryana government has promoted IPS officers Alok Mittal and Arshinder Chawla, currently serving as additional directors general of police, to the rank of directors general of police.
Advertisement
Both Mittal and Chawla are 1993-batch officers.
Advertisement
Mittal is currently posted as ADGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, while Chawla is currently the director of the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, Karnal.
Advertisement
The order promoting the officers was issued on Tuesday.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement