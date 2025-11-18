DT
Home / Haryana / Haryana promotes IPS officers Alok Mittal, AS Chawla to DGP rank

Haryana promotes IPS officers Alok Mittal, AS Chawla to DGP rank

Both Mittal and Chawla are 1993-batch officers

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:37 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Alok Mittal is currently posted as ADGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, while Arshinder Chawla is currently the director of the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, Karnal. Photo for representation
The Haryana government has promoted IPS officers Alok Mittal and Arshinder Chawla, currently serving as additional directors general of police, to the rank of directors general of police.

Both Mittal and Chawla are 1993-batch officers.

Mittal is currently posted as ADGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, while Chawla is currently the director of the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, Karnal.

The order promoting the officers was issued on Tuesday.

