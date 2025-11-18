Haryana promotes IPS officers Alok Mittal, AS Chawla to DGP rank

The Haryana government has promoted IPS officers Alok Mittal and Arshinder Chawla, currently serving as additional directors general of police, to the rank of directors general of police.

Both Mittal and Chawla are 1993-batch officers.

Mittal is currently posted as ADGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, while Chawla is currently the director of the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, Karnal.

The order promoting the officers was issued on Tuesday.