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Home / Haryana / Haryana proposes higher FAR for residential plots up to 1,000 sq m; caps building height at 16.5 m

Haryana proposes higher FAR for residential plots up to 1,000 sq m; caps building height at 16.5 m

The proposed changes also provide for a single-level basement across all five plot-size categories

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:05 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has proposed changes to the Haryana Building Code, 2017, allowing higher permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR) on residential plots of up to 1,000 sq m, while retaining the maximum building height at 16.5 metres.

Under the proposed changes, residential plots measuring up to 100 sq m will be eligible for a maximum permissible FAR of 264 per cent, against the proposed base FAR of 165 per cent. The maximum ground coverage will remain 75 per cent.

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For plots measuring above 100 sq m and up to 250 sq m, the maximum permissible FAR has also been fixed at 264 per cent, with a base FAR of 145 per cent and ground coverage of 75 per cent. For larger plots, measuring above 250 sq m and up to 350 sq m, the maximum permissible FAR will be 240 per cent, against a base FAR of 130 per cent. The ground coverage will be 66 per cent.

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Similarly, plots measuring above 350 sq m and up to 500 sq m will have a base FAR of 120 per cent and maximum permissible FAR of 240 per cent. For plots above 500 sq m and up to 1,000 sq m, the base FAR will be 100 per cent, while the maximum permissible FAR will remain 240 per cent.

The proposed changes also provide for a single-level basement across all five plot-size categories. The maximum permissible height has been kept at 16.5 metres, including the specified ground-plus-three-floor and stilt-plus-four-floor configurations.

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The Director, Town and Country Planning Department (DTCP), Dr J Ganesan, has asked stakeholders to submit their objections and suggestions by December 1 through email.

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