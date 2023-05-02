Haryana proposes to set up biodiversity knowledge centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has prepared a State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, 2021-2030, for biodiversity conservation and management, which aims to balance the conservation of biodiversity with sustainable development and the well-being of local communities.

While presiding over the first meeting of the Haryana State Biodiversity Board, Kaushal said under this action plan prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India, it has been proposed to set up a Haryana Biodiversity Knowledge Centre, which will serve as a think tank and innovation of technologies.

The Chief Secretary said before implementing this action plan, a sub-committee would be constituted to monitor, precisely study and collect the data on biodiversity.

The committee would include experts in this field, besides members from the Finance Department.

Kaushal said a tiger was spotted recently at the Kalesar National Park. Therefore, officials should explore the possibility of establishing a tiger park. He further asked the forests and wildlife officials to collect information on the areas of the state where the population of nilgais and other wild animals had increased.

A committee will prepare its report and submit it within a month. The next meeting of the board will be held in June. According to the action plan, work will be done by various departments to save species like cows, buffaloes, monkeys, nilgais, and other wildlife, etc. Apart from this, work will be carried out for the management of cultivable land, groundwater, supply of clean drinking water etc in sufficient quantity to the population living in high-rise buildings.