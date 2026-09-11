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Home / Haryana / Haryana provides opportunity to plot holders for settling old disputes under new scheme

Haryana provides opportunity to plot holders for settling old disputes under new scheme

HSVP launches ‘Vivadon Se Samadhan Scheme 2026’, 4,414 eligible allottees in the state to get significant relief of over Rs 724 crore

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:31 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has provided another opportunity to plot holders in the state to settle their old disputes under the ‘Vivadon Se Samadhan Scheme 2026’.

Under this scheme, around 4,414 eligible allottees across 103 sectors in Haryana will be extended significant relief of over Rs 724 crore. The Pradhikaran has fixed December 31, as the last date for availing the benefits of the scheme.

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Sharing more details, an official spokesperson said that the scheme has primarily been introduced for the one-time settlement of disputes related to plot enhancement.

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Allottees who could not avail the benefits of the Pradhikaran’s previous schemes will also be covered under the same.

Benefits of the scheme can be availed by allottees of residential plots, group housing sites, institutional plots and industrial plots. Eligible allottees can log in to HSVP’s official portal (https://vsss.hsvphry.org.in/) using their Plot ID and password to view details of the relief amount determined for them.

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The Pradhikaran has informed allottees with outstanding dues and defaulters that if anyone fails to settle the outstanding dues by availing the benefit of the scheme within the stipulated period, strict action for resumption of the concerned plot will be initiated under the applicable rules and legal provisions.

For any assistance or detailed information, allottees may contact their nearest HSVP Estate Office or submit their request through the portal.

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