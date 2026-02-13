Haryana Public Service Commission in dock: Vacancies unfilled, ‘outsiders’ bag 22% general posts

Ahead of the Youth Congress’ proposed gherao of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) office on February 17 over alleged preference to non-Haryanvis and fewer recruitments than advertised posts, official data reveal that 22.3% of general category appointments in the past two years went to candidates from outside the state.

Outsiders in general category (Apr 2024-Feb 2026) Total general category recommendations: 2,216 From outside Haryana Rajasthan – 107 Delhi – 94 Punjab – 91 Uttar Pradesh – 80 Himachal Pradesh – 34 Uttarakhand – 24 Bihar – 8 Madhya Pradesh – 8 Jammu & Kashmir – 8 Maharashtra – 7 (Reserved category posts are filled only by Haryana domiciles as per rules.)

Between April 1, 2024 and February 12, 2026, the HPSC made 4,437 job recommendations. Of these, 2,216 were in the general category. Among them, 494 candidates belonged to other states.

Rajasthan accounted for the highest number of selected candidates (107), followed by Delhi (94), Punjab (91) and Uttar Pradesh (80). Himachal Pradesh saw 34 selections, Uttarakhand 24, while eight candidates each were selected from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and J&K. Maharashtra accounted for seven selections.

As per existing rules, reserved category posts are filled only by Haryana domiciles.

HPSC secretary Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said selection was purely merit-based. “When the HPSC releases an advertisement for jobs, anyone can apply. Whosoever passes the entrance exam and interview, he or she is selected.”

There is no domicile restriction for general category posts, though the Opposition Congress has alleged that outsiders are being preferred over local candidates.

Vacancies remain unfilled

The data also show that in several recruitment drives, the Commission recommended fewer candidates than the number of advertised posts, leaving many vacancies unfilled.

From April 1, 2025 onwards, HPSC recommended 862 candidates across 47 job categories. However, in multiple subjects, candidates failed to meet the minimum qualifying criteria, resulting in large shortfalls.

“Tough papers and strict marking have contributed to the scenario. The Subject Knowledge Tests are subjective papers. It appears that candidates are not good at writing the exams,” said an HPSC source.

In the case of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in Computer Science, only 39 candidates qualified against 1,711 advertised posts for Haryana and Mewat cadre. After 1,672 posts remained vacant, they were re-advertised.

For PGT Economics, 129 posts were advertised in 2024, but 112 candidates were selected.

Among Assistant Professors, only 145 candidates qualified in English against 613 advertised posts. In Defence Studies, five candidates were selected against 23 posts, with none recommended in DSC, OSC, BC (A) or BC (B) categories.

In Physical Education, 89 of 126 posts were filled. Of 25 SC posts, only four were filled; against 18 BC (A) posts, seven were filled.

In Punjabi, 21 of 24 posts were filled. In Physics, 80 of 96 posts were recommended, with only five of 18 SC posts filled. In Computer Science, 41 of 47 posts were filled.

In Economics (Assistant Professor), just 21 of 43 posts were filled and no SC candidate was recommended. In zoology, 84 of 91 posts were filled, while botany and chemistry also saw shortfalls.