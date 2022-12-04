Haryana, Punjab Guvs attend sammelan at Brahma Sarovar

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 3

The state Governor and his Punjab counterpart today attended a saint sammelan organised as part of the International Gita Mahotsav at Purushottam Pura Bagh of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.

While addressing a gathering, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said, “On this day, Lord Krishna had given the message of the Gita to Arjuna, hence this day is celebrated as Gita Jayanti. Despite so many attacks on our culture and religion, no one could destroy it. Our dharma is to do our duty and the lord had given the same message to Arjuna.”

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, “Today, we are cutting trees indiscriminately, due to which the environment is being destroyed. There is a need for awareness among the masses. People should be awakened to protect the environment and save trees.”

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, who also attended the sammelan, said “The words of saints give us inspiration and the right direction to life. Saints work for the welfare of the world. It is a matter of pleasure that the Haryana government is celebrating Gita Mahotsav at the international level.”