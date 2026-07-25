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Home / Haryana / Haryana pushes ahead with no PUCC, No fuel policy

Haryana pushes ahead with no PUCC, No fuel policy

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini orders swift rollout amid wider anti-pollution measures across NCR

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:58 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Vehicle owners across Gurugram and the National Capital Region (NCR) could soon face a strict "No PUCC-No Fuel" regime, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directing authorities to roll out the policy without delay at a high-level pollution review meeting chaired alongside Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday.

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Saini instructed all departments to ensure the time-bound implementation of the No PUCC-No Fuel system, alongside the expansion of the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) network, stricter action against old and polluting vehicles, and a wider electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. He said there would be no laxity in enforcing the fuel restriction, describing it as a key measure to curb vehicular pollution across the NCR.

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Haryana Forest and Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh also attended the meeting, which reviewed the state's broader air pollution action plan covering construction and demolition (C&D) waste management, solid waste disposal, industrial emissions and stubble burning.

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Yadav called for closer Centre-state coordination on air quality, directing officials to strengthen the scientific management of C&D waste, curb biomass burning and intensify village-level awareness campaigns against stubble burning. He also instructed officials to set clear, monitored targets for local units and deputy commissioners.

Saini also announced that Haryana would place a new EV policy before the Cabinet at its next meeting, aimed at boosting the adoption of electric vehicles and buses, with a particular focus on expanding charging infrastructure along the Chandigarh-Delhi highway via Karnal.

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The two leaders also ordered a district-wise survey of traffic congestion hotspots in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Bahadurgarh, directing officials to identify permanent solutions, including road widening, signal upgrades and traffic management measures, to reduce both congestion and the pollution it generates.

In Gurugram, officials were instructed to identify major intersections for large-scale greening and deep cleaning within a month, developing them on the lines of Rajiv Chowk. Saini said the ongoing monsoon season provided an ideal opportunity to accelerate plantation drives to reduce dust and PM10 levels.

Saini thanked Yadav for the Centre's guidance and said the state would act "seriously" on all the directions issued, expressing confidence that coordinated efforts between the Centre and the state would lead to a measurable improvement in air quality across the NCR.

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