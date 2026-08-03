Haryana puts GJUST EC’s meeting on hold, refers to ‘conflict of interest’ norms in VC selection process

The Haryana Technical Education Department has postponed the meeting of the Executive Council (EC) of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, scheduled for August 5, until further orders. Simultaneously, it has directed the university to comply with the Centre’s guidelines in future to prevent “conflict of interest” in the process of constituting the Search Committee for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor.

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An official communication, a copy of which is with The Tribune, issued by the Director General, Technical Education Department, Haryana, to the GJUST Registrar, asked the university to postpone the Executive Council meeting until further orders.

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Directing the university to comply with the instructions issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (now the Ministry of Education), Department of Higher Education, through its memorandum dated March 12, 2015, the communication stated that it was neither a healthy nor an ethical practice for Vice-Chancellors who were aspirants for a second term to participate in Executive Council meetings to select members of the Search Committee for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor.

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The letter further stated: “In order to avoid this conflict of interest, it has been decided that the Vice-Chancellor who is an aspirant for a second term or any other member(s) of the Executive Council who intends to be a candidate for the post of Vice-Chancellor, as the case may be, will recuse themselves and will not participate in the meeting of the Executive Council during the discussion of the agenda item wherein the nominees of the Executive Council are to be selected for the Search Committee for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor.”

The Centre’s letter also stated that if the Vice-Chancellor or any other member(s) of the Executive Council desirous of becoming a candidate for the post of Vice-Chancellor attends such a meeting of the Executive Council, they shall be deemed disqualified as candidates for the post.

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Interestingly, while the Haryana Government’s letter does not specify the immediate reason for postponing the August 5 EC meeting, sources revealed that the GJUST Executive Council, in its meeting held in March this year, had authorised the Vice-Chancellor to convey the names of two nominees of the Executive Council to the state government for inclusion in the Search Committee responsible for preparing a panel for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor.

The Vice-Chancellor said the meeting had been postponed following directions from the state government. He added that, as authorised by the Executive Council during its March meeting, he had already forwarded the names of two members for the Search Committee.