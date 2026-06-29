Haryana puts new Building Code provisions on hold until portal, FAR rates are finalised

The Haryana Government has clarified that several provisions of the Haryana Building Code-2017, introduced through amendments on December 8, 2025, will come into effect only after the development of an online portal, the empanelment of architects for third-party certification, and the fixation of rates for purchasable floor area ratio (FAR).

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Additional Chief Secretary (Town & Country Planning Department, Haryana) Anurag Agarwal issued the clarification on June 26 to the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, the Urban Local Bodies Department, the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board, and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

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The department has conveyed that the grant of occupation certificates for low-risk buildings through self-certification and for high-risk buildings through third-party certification will be allowed only after the online portal for the process is finalised.

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It also stated that occupation certificates for high-risk buildings through third-party certification will be issued only after the empanelment of architects for the purpose is initiated.

As per the amendment dated December 8, 2025, purchasable FAR beyond 150% in general industries; beyond 250% in the case of apparel and footwear, biotechnology (other than pharmaceuticals), and information technology/information technology enabled services; beyond 500% in the case of data centre industry; and beyond 175% in commercial uses will be allowed only after payment of fees prescribed by the government. However, the fees for purchasable FAR for industrial and commercial uses beyond the base FAR have not yet been finalised.

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The clarification also stated that purchasable FAR will be allowed only after the government fixes the applicable rates.

It also mentioned that until the provisions of the National Building Code (NBC) are substituted through a suitable amendment, the existing NBC provisions as referred to in the Haryana Building Code (HBC) will continue to remain applicable.

The clarification warned that buildings constructed by utilising additional FAR (beyond the base FAR under the purchasable FAR category) without obtaining approval of building plans, during the interim period before the December 2025 amendments are implemented, will be treated as "non-compoundable". Action will be taken against such owners and technical persons, including the blacklisting of architects.