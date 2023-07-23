Haryana rain: Manufacturers of scientific instruments in Ambala hit by recent floods, losses estimated at Rs 300 crore

PTI

Ambala, July 23

One of the country's oldest hub of scientific instruments in Haryana's Ambala has been severely affected by recent floods, with manufacturers staring at losses running into crores of rupees.

According to various traders' associations, the scientific instruments manufacturing units suffered an estimated loss worth more than Rs 300 crore.

Most of these units supply the instruments to educational and technical institutes, while some are meant for export.

The recent heavy rainfall in the region inundated vast tracts of agricultural land as well as many residential and commercial areas in the twin towns of Ambala City and Ambala Cantonment.

The famous scientific instruments industry of Ambala Cantonment had to face huge losses as floodwaters entered a number of instruments manufacturing units, bringing work to a standstill and rendering machines and equipment worth crores of rupees almost defunct and raw material damaged.

They said around 100 manufacturing units were submerged under 4 to 5 feet of water for three days. As rains lashed the region, water from the Tangri river entered the manufacturing hub.

Satish Saini, one of the scientific equipment manufacturers of Ambala Cantt, said that the loss suffered by the units in the flood is estimated to be more than Rs 300 crore.

The sudden flooding did not give any chance to entrepreneurs to shift their machinery and equipment located on the ground floor to some safer places, he said.

Costly machines, consignments ready for dispatch, electrical fittings and furniture items kept in the manufacturing units were completely damaged, many manufacturers said.

Several skilled and unskilled workers were also affected as most of the units had to suspend their manufacturing for days.

The manufacturers said that some of their orders to various states and aboard have been cancelled as they could not make the delivery on time.

Saurabh Nagpal, an office-bearer of the Ambala Science Equipment Manufacturers Association (ASIMA), said that most of the manufacturing units have faced huge losses.

He said that the floodwaters were yet to recede from some areas even after a week.

He said the government should constitute a committee to assess the losses and provide compensation.

Nagpal said the government should grant concession in taxes and electricity bills to the affected units.

An entrepreneur, Rajat Jain, said the flooding was devastating for the manufacturers as the industry had already been adversely hit during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Ambala district has been the hardest hit due to the recent flooding. Rain-related incidents have claimed 36 lives in Haryana.

Ambala City's famous wholesale cloth market is also staring at losses as the floodwaters entered a number of cloth showrooms and businesses came to a standstill.

Vishal Batra, the president of the wholesale market, said that floodwaters entered most of the shops and the losses are estimated to be around Rs 100 crore.

There are around 900 wholesale cloth shops and showrooms located in the area which cater to buyers from Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

