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Home / Haryana / Haryana raises monthly honorarium of gramin chowkidars to Rs 15,221

Haryana raises monthly honorarium of gramin chowkidars to Rs 15,221

CM Nayab Singh Saini announces Rs 4,221 hike; rural watchmen to get ESI and Labour Welfare Fund benefits

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:24 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced an increase in the monthly honorarium of Gramin Chowkidars (rural watchmen) from Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,221. Representative image/iStock
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced an increase in the monthly honorarium of Gramin Chowkidars (rural watchmen) from Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,221, giving them an additional Rs 4,221 per month.

Making the announcement at a state-level Gramin Chowkidars Samman Samaroh in Panchkula on the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali, Saini said the honorarium had increased more than fourfold from Rs 3,500 in 2014.

He also announced an increase in the annual uniform allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000, equipment allowance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 and bicycle allowance from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000.

In a first, rural watchmen will be covered under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme, extending medical and accident-related benefits to them and their families. They will also be brought under the Haryana Labour Welfare Fund, making them eligible for financial assistance for their children’s education, marriage and other family needs.

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The enhanced benefits will come into effect immediately and entail an additional annual expenditure of around Rs 27 crore for the state government.

Saini directed officials to ensure that the revised monthly honorarium was credited directly to the watchmen’s bank accounts before the seventh of every month. He also asked district- and block-level officials to complete their registration under the ESI Scheme and Labour Welfare Fund without delay.

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