Haryana, Rajasthan govt continue to support move to deploy CISF at Bhakra Dam

Haryana, Rajasthan govt continue to support move to deploy CISF at Bhakra Dam

Punjab Assembly had yesterday adopted resolution against deployment of central force
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 06:44 PM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Though the Punjab Assembly yesterday passed the resolution against deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects, the other partner states in the board — Haryana and Rajasthan — have supported the move.

Sources told The Tribune that in BBMB’s full board meeting on July 4, Punjab has objected to CISF deployment, whereas Haryana and Rajasthan supported the move.

The sources said that BBMB is yet to take a final decision on the matter. However, the plan to build houses for the 296‑member CISF contingent — who were to be accommodated in BBMB’s Nangal township — has been put on hold. Previously, despite Punjab’s opposition, BBMB had continued preparing the housing and asked its employees to vacate homes earmarked for CISF personnel. The BBMB employee organisations had also opposed the management’s move to force them to vacate houses for CISF personnel.

Sources said that the BBMB has put the work on hold, fearing objections of budget misuse by Punjab. The Punjab government, which has 52 per cent share in BBMB, contributes budget accordingly in the organisation. Now, the state government has announced that it would not contribute budget for deployment of CISF in BBMB.

The Punjab government in 2021 had given its assent for deployment of CISF. However, in May this year, there was row over water sharing with Haryana from Nangal Dam. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led a dharna at Nangal Dam till May 20 — not allowing the BBMB authorities to release extra water to Haryana from Punjab share. While the controversy was going on, the Union Home Ministry gave its assent to deploying CISF in BBMB and asked the organisation to deposit Rs 7.5 crore as charges.

The CISF was supposed to replace Punjab and Himachal police personnel deployed in the BBMB to guard its vital installations — dams and townships. However, Punjab has now intensified its opposition to CISF deployment, while the other partner states, Haryana and Rajasthan — which have BJP governments — have supported the move.

