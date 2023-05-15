Haryana, Rajasthan, Lok Sabha polls on mind, Dushyant Chautala meets Nadda in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 15

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and senior Jananayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Monday met BJP president JP Nadda in the national capital to discuss the political situation in the state and the way forward.

Dushyant may also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day.

The JJP leader is learnt to have discussed possibilities of a BJP-JJP alliance for the 2024 Haryana Assembly election as also for the Lok Sabha polls.

JJP and BJP are also likely to talk about possibilities of a pact in Rajasthan, which goes to polls later this year.

The JJP had earlier declared its intentions of contesting around 18 seats in Rajasthan and hopes to do so in alliance with the BJP, which is yet to finalise alliance nuances and strategy.

The Haryana deputy CM has in the past publicly stated JJP’s resolve to fight both Haryana and Lok Sabha polls in a pact with the BJP.

The BJP, however, has not revealed its mind yet.

With the Karnataka loss, the BJP may have to reconsider its current strategy on alliances.

In the recent past, the BJP-led NDA has lost major allies in the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab and JDU in Bihar.

With Karnataka revealing chinks in the BJP poll plans, the party might well recalibrate and course-correct in time to win the upcoming elections and prepare better for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The JJP which won 10 seats in the 2019 Haryana elections had backed the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP coalition in the state and joined it.