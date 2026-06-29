DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana, Rajasthan sign pact for Yamuna Water Project in presence of Amit Shah

Haryana, Rajasthan sign pact for Yamuna Water Project in presence of Amit Shah

Agreement aims to supply drinking water to districts in both states through an underground pipeline network, resolving a nearly 3-decade-old water-sharing issue

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:31 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Under the chairmanship of Amit Shah, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma sign the MOU for the Haryana-Rajasthan Yamuna Water Project. (Image credits/@NayabSainiBJP/X via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

In the presence of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan on Monday signed an agreement in New Delhi for the construction and implementation of the Yamuna Water Project.

Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil and senior officials from the Centre and both state governments were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Shah said the agreement had resolved a nearly three-decade-old water-related issue affecting the people of Haryana and Rajasthan. He described it as an excellent example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “solution through dialogue.” He said the agreement demonstrated that if states move forward in the spirit of cooperative federalism, even longstanding issues can be resolved amicably.

Advertisement

Shah said that under the agreement, approximately 580 million cubic metres (MCM) of water would be supplied from the Yamuna Canal to Rajasthan through three underground pipelines between July and October. The pipelines, each having a diameter of more than 3.6 metres, will provide drinking water to people in both Rajasthan and Haryana.

He said the agreement represented a win-win situation for both states. It comprehensively addresses financial responsibilities, cost-sharing, water allocation, water release protocols and maintenance arrangements.

Advertisement

Shah said the framework of the agreement, prepared by Haryana, Rajasthan, and particularly the Central Water Commission (CWC), would serve as a dispute-free model for decades. He credited Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil for facilitating the resolution within a short period.

Following the agreement, drinking water will be supplied to the districts of Sikar, Churu, and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, as well as the Bhiwani and Fatehabad regions in Haryana.

The project seeks to facilitate the conveyance of Rajasthan’s allocated share of Yamuna waters through an underground pipeline system connected to the Western Yamuna Canal, enabling the state to effectively utilise the water allocated to it under the 1994 Memorandum of Understanding on the sharing of utilisable surface waters of the Upper Yamuna Basin.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts