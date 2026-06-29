Haryana, Rajasthan sign pact for Yamuna Water Project in presence of Amit Shah

In the presence of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan on Monday signed an agreement in New Delhi for the construction and implementation of the Yamuna Water Project.

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Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil and senior officials from the Centre and both state governments were present on the occasion.

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Addressing the gathering, Shah said the agreement had resolved a nearly three-decade-old water-related issue affecting the people of Haryana and Rajasthan. He described it as an excellent example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “solution through dialogue.” He said the agreement demonstrated that if states move forward in the spirit of cooperative federalism, even longstanding issues can be resolved amicably.

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Shah said that under the agreement, approximately 580 million cubic metres (MCM) of water would be supplied from the Yamuna Canal to Rajasthan through three underground pipelines between July and October. The pipelines, each having a diameter of more than 3.6 metres, will provide drinking water to people in both Rajasthan and Haryana.

He said the agreement represented a win-win situation for both states. It comprehensively addresses financial responsibilities, cost-sharing, water allocation, water release protocols and maintenance arrangements.

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Shah said the framework of the agreement, prepared by Haryana, Rajasthan, and particularly the Central Water Commission (CWC), would serve as a dispute-free model for decades. He credited Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil for facilitating the resolution within a short period.

Following the agreement, drinking water will be supplied to the districts of Sikar, Churu, and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, as well as the Bhiwani and Fatehabad regions in Haryana.

The project seeks to facilitate the conveyance of Rajasthan’s allocated share of Yamuna waters through an underground pipeline system connected to the Western Yamuna Canal, enabling the state to effectively utilise the water allocated to it under the 1994 Memorandum of Understanding on the sharing of utilisable surface waters of the Upper Yamuna Basin.