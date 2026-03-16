Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana: Congress, BJP MLAs converge in Chandigarh as polling begins

With polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana slated to begin at 9 am, Congress MLAs, accompanied by party general secretary in charge of Haryana B K Hariprasad and Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, have left Kasauli for Chandigarh. The MLAs, who had moved out of Shimla on Sunday, stayed overnight in Kasauli.

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Although polling starts at 9 am, the Congress MLAs are expected to reach the Haryana Vidhan Sabha premises only by 11 am.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini cast the first vote of the day, marking the start of polling.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs are meeting shortly in the committee room, though their scheduled time was also 9 am. Ministers including Rao Narbir Singh, Ranbir Gangwa, and Krishan Lal Panwar have already arrived.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is expected to announce its decision by 11 am. The party faces limited options, as it is ideologically opposed to the Congress and may either support the BJP or abstain from backing the BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal.

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The BJP has announced former MP Sanjay Bhatia as its candidate, while the Congress has fielded Dalit activist Karamvir Boudh.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs BB Batra and Aftab Ahmed have already arrived, with the others en route to Chandigarh.