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Home / Haryana / Haryana ranks No. 1 in PM GatiShakti portal access, projects rise to 34

Haryana ranks No. 1 in PM GatiShakti portal access, projects rise to 34

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:21 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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A high-level review chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has revealed that the number of infrastructure projects identified, planned or completed through PM GatiShakti has increased from nine in April to 34 in August.

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The projects cover industrial infrastructure, irrigation, health, transport, power and town planning. The review also highlighted substantial progress in building the digital ecosystem for integrated planning.

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The Chief Secretary launched a Compendium of Use Case of PM GatiShakti in Haryana, developed by Deloitte consultant Vishal Gupta and his team, covering case studies from six departments and Nuh, the state’s aspirational district.

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Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Dr Amit Kumar Agrawal said Haryana had secured rank 1 among states in providing officials access to the PM GatiShakti State Master Plan portal, with more than 720 officials onboarded. As many as 944 officials have been trained through 244 capacity-building sessions.

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