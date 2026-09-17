Haryana records 24% rainfall deficit this monsoon, paddy districts worst hit

Haryana has recorded 24 per cent less rainfall than normal during the current monsoon season, as per data issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. The cumulative rainfall for the state this monsoon season stands at 313.8 mm against the normal 411.6 mm, reflecting a deficit. In September, the state recorded 34.8 mm of rainfall against the normal of 58.1 mm.

A study of the data highlights a significant rainfall deficit in several parts of the state. Ambala has recorded a 49 per cent deficit, while the shortfall is 57 per cent in Jind, 48 per cent in Kaithal, 45 per cent in Karnal, 46 per cent in Rohtak and 53 per cent in Sirsa, the data states.

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Hisar witnessed a deficit of 20 per cent, Jhajjar 16 per cent, Panipat 27 per cent, Sonepat 31 per cent and Yamunanagar 18 per cent. Gurugram has recorded 1 per cent above normal rainfall. It has witnessed 477.6 mm of rainfall against the normal of 473.2 mm.

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On Thursday morning, several districts across the state received rainfall, which helped in improving the data, but the state still recorded less rainfall. Hisar recorded 64.2 mm of rainfall, Karnal 8 mm, Bhiwani 12 mm, Sirsa 11 mm, Fatehabad 13 mm, Jind 40.5 mm, Kaithal 8 mm, Nuh 14.5 mm, Palwal 8 mm, Panipat 22.5 mm, Sonepat 11.5 mm and Yamunanagar 19 mm.

As per agricultural experts, the monsoon is likely to withdraw from Haryana in a couple of days. The deficit rainfall has put a burden on groundwater, particularly in paddy-growing districts. Dr Virender Lather, former Principal Scientist at ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), said that Karnal, Kaithal, Ambala, Sirsa and Hisar are among the paddy-growing districts and these have recorded a significant fall in rainfall. “The data shows the deficit rainfall has surely put stress on groundwater for irrigation,” he said.

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At the same time, southern districts grow rain-fed bajra and cotton crops. Due to the fall in rainfall, these crops were also badly affected.