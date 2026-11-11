Haryana records 28% decline SC/ST atrocity cases; special courts planned in 5 districts

Haryana has recorded a nearly 28 per cent decline in cases related to atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs), while efforts are under way to ensure that chargesheets are filed within the mandated 60-day period in all such cases.

The development was shared by Director General of Police Ajay Singhal during a meeting of the State-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi also attended the meeting, which reviewed the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955.

Emphasising the need for swift justice, Saini directed police and administrative officials to ensure speedy investigations and disposal of cases involving SC/ST victims. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to curbing crimes against vulnerable communities.

Advertisement

In a unique initiative, Saini suggested recognising panchayats where no atrocity case involving SC/STs had been reported in the past two years. He directed the Panchayat Department to identify such villages for encouragement and recognition.

Officials informed the meeting that disciplinary action had been taken against 10 police personnel for negligence in ensuring justice for victims. To strengthen oversight, senior officers have been appointed as nodal officers at the district and subdivision levels to monitor investigations and ensure the timely disposal of cases.

Special courts in five districts

To accelerate the trial process, the Chief Minister directed authorities to set up special courts in Hisar, Faridabad, Palwal, Rohtak and Bhiwani. These courts are expected to facilitate faster hearings and reduce delays in delivering justice to victims. Saini instructed officials to expedite the process of setting up the courts.

Advertisement

Focus on high-incidence areas

The Chief Minister also called for special review drives in districts reporting a higher number of SC/ST-related cases. He directed officials to analyse the underlying causes, assess local conditions and implement corrective measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Police stations registering comparatively higher numbers of cases will be placed under close monitoring by senior officers. Enhanced policing and preventive measures will be undertaken in sensitive areas, while long-pending cases will be prioritised for disposal.

Relief and rehabilitation support

The meeting was informed that financial assistance amounting to Rs 13.49 crore had been provided during 2026-27 for the relief and rehabilitation of 1,046 atrocity victims.

Advertisement

Additionally, 418 beneficiaries received Rs 10.45 crore under the Mukhyamantri Samajik Samrasta Antarjatiya Vivah Shagun Yojana, a scheme aimed at promoting social harmony through inter-caste marriages.