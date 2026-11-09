Haryana records 80 farm fires on Diwali, highest single-day count this season

Even as firecrackers contributed to a sharp deterioration in air quality after Diwali, stubble burning added to the pollution crisis, with Haryana recording 80 farm fire incidents on Sunday, the highest single-day count this season.

Taking advantage of the festive occasion, when field-level monitoring was allegedly less stringent, several farmers reportedly set crop residue on fire on Diwali evening and night, further aggravating pollution levels across Haryana and the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to data from the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), the state recorded 80 farm fire incidents till 5 pm on Sunday. With these fresh cases, the total number of incidents reported between September 15 and November 8 has reached 175.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the data covered incidents only till 5 pm, while stubble burning continued late into the night. Ground-level assessments also indicated several instances of open burning across districts, raising questions about the effectiveness of measures taken to curb the practice.

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Of the 80 cases reported on Sunday, Kaithal accounted for the highest number at 34, taking its seasonal tally to 58. Jind recorded 14 cases, pushing its total to 19, while Karnal reported five, taking its tally to 15.

District-wise, the seasonal figures included Ambala (11), Faridabad (2), Fatehabad (10), Hansi (5), Kurukshetra (13), Palwal (17), Panchkula (1), Panipat (2), Rohtak (5), Sirsa (3), Sonepat (3) and Yamunanagar (5).

Despite repeated government appeals, awareness campaigns and measures to discourage the practice, some farmers continue to burn crop residue to clear their fields quickly for the next sowing season.

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Several farmers reportedly chose Diwali evening and night to burn stubble, anticipating reduced monitoring during the festival. The authorities, however, had claimed that field-level teams comprising patwaris and Agriculture Department officials had been deployed to maintain a strict vigil. The spike in cases has raised concerns over the effectiveness of the monitoring arrangements.

Dr Pardeep Meel, Additional Director, Agriculture Department, said teams had been directed to remain vigilant even on Diwali, but several farmers resorted to stubble burning.

“So far, 28 FIRs have been registered and a fine of Rs 2.05 lakh has been imposed. 13 red entries have been made in revenue records till November 8, and these farmers cannot sell their produce in the grain markets on MSP,” he said.

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In Karnal, the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has already registered FIRs against four farmers for stubble burning.

Dr Jasvinder Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Karnal, said cases had been registered against the farmers, a total fine of Rs 20,000 had been imposed and red entries had been made in their revenue records.

He appealed to farmers to refrain from burning crop residue and instead adopt in-situ and ex-situ management methods. The state government provides a subsidy of Rs 1,200 per acre to farmers who manage crop residue through these methods, he said.

Dr Singh urged farmers to use the available alternatives to avoid punitive action and remain eligible for benefits under the scheme.

In Kaithal, which reported the highest number of farm fires on Sunday, DDA Dr Ravinder Jakhar said teams were verifying the exact locations of the reported incidents.

“We are verifying the site locations. If found correct, we will lodge FIR and impose fines on the farmers,” he said.