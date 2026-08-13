Haryana records over 1 lakh school dropouts in 3 years, UDISE+ data shows

More than one lakh students have dropped out of Haryana’s school education system over the past three years, from 2023 to 2026, according to the latest UDISE+ data. The figures cover schools run by the Education Department as well as other schools, including private institutions.

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The data shows that 11,788 students have dropped out during the current academic year (2026-27).

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The figures were compiled from the latest UDISE+ data and discussed during a video-conferencing meeting chaired by Director of Secondary Education Jitender Dahiya.

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According to the data, a total of 1,01,278 students have been reported as dropouts over the three-year period. Of these, 46,038 students were from schools run by the Haryana Education Department, while 55,240 were from other schools.

Nuh district remains a major concern, recording the highest number of dropouts at 19,252 during the period. Faridabad follows with 17,782, while Karnal has recorded 9,815 dropouts. Gurugram and Sirsa have reported 8,570 and 7,670, respectively.

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Among other districts, Panipat has recorded 5,058 dropouts, Yamunanagar 4,796, Kurukshetra 3,648 and Hisar 3,088 during the three-year period.

During the current academic year, 3,797 students from Department-run schools and 7,991 from schools other than those run by the Department have been registered as dropouts.

The situation in Nuh remains concerning, with another 1,054 students reported as having dropped out during the current academic year. Gurugram has recorded the highest current-year figure at 1,122, followed by Nuh (1,054), Rewari (1,030), Karnal (928) and Faridabad (927).

The UDISE+ report has also highlighted another significant issue: the large number of students whose current status remains unclear.

Across Haryana, 2,36,274 students have been listed under the category ‘status not known’ for 2026-27. This includes 30,722 students in Faridabad, 22,354 in Nuh, 22,986 in Gurugram, 19,866 in Karnal and 16,332 in Sirsa.

The dropout figures raise questions not only about why such a large number of students are leaving the school system, but also about the effectiveness of mechanisms to track students after they leave their existing schools.

Sources said another video-conferencing meeting would be held on Friday to discuss ways to trace students who have dropped out and facilitate their return to school.

District Project Coordinator (DPC), Hisar, Vijender Singh said the issue had been discussed by senior state officials and efforts were being made to trace dropout students and enrol them back in schools.