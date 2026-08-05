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Home / Haryana / Haryana recovers Rs 4.67 crore by disposing of 219 power theft cases in special drive

Haryana recovers Rs 4.67 crore by disposing of 219 power theft cases in special drive

ADGP warns of action against officials found negligent in implementing campaign

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:32 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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A special statewide campaign launched by the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau to dispose of pending electricity-related cases has resulted in the recovery of more than Rs 4.67 crore through the disposal of 219 cases, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ravi Kiran Mata said here on Wednesday.

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Chairing a review meeting with SHOs from across the state, the ADGP said no leniency would be shown towards officials found negligent in implementing the campaign. SP Tahir Hussain and DSPs also attended the meeting.

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The special campaign, conducted from July 17 to July 31 on the directions of Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk, focused on resolving long-pending electricity-related disputes involving contested amounts ranging from Rs 1 lakh to over Rs 5 lakh. According to official data, the drive resulted in the settlement of disputes worth Rs 4,67,67,229.

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Mata appreciated police teams that performed well during the campaign and directed districts with comparatively lower disposal rates to intensify efforts to clear pending cases and improve implementation.

Among the administrative divisions, Gurugram recorded the highest recovery, disposing of 53 cases and recovering Rs 1.27 crore. Within the division, Gurugram district settled 35 cases in the Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh category, recovering more than Rs 46.5 lakh, while Mahendragarh and Rewari also contributed to the overall recovery.

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Faridabad emerged as the best-performing individual district, disposing of 29 cases and recovering Rs 72.79 lakh. Four cases involving disputed amounts exceeding Rs 5 lakh alone accounted for recoveries of Rs 27.52 lakh.

Among other divisions, Ambala disposed of 11 cases with recoveries of Rs 20.03 lakh, Hisar settled 19 cases recovering Rs 18.64 lakh, while Karnal Division disposed of 10 cases, recovering over Rs 16.3 lakh. Rohtak Division also contributed through disposals in Sonepat and Charkhi Dadri.

The campaign primarily targeted disputes involving Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, with 135 cases settled in this category, resulting in recoveries of Rs 1.72 crore.

Officials said such focused drives help reduce the backlog of electricity-related litigation while enabling faster recovery of outstanding revenue for power utilities across the state.

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