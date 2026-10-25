Haryana refers Rohtak MNREGA funds diversion case to Vigilance Bureau

The State of Haryana has referred the issue of alleged diversion of funds under the MNREGA Scheme in Rohtak to the State Vigilance & Anti Corruption Bureau for investigation.

Taking note of the development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has fixed February 15, 2027, for further hearing along with a status report on the action taken in the matter.

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The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor passed the order after being informed that the Chief Secretary, Haryana, had sent a communication on October 15 referring the issue to the Vigilance Bureau for investigation.

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“The State counsel informs the Court that the Chief Secretary, Haryana has sent a communication on October 15, 2026, referring the issue for investigation to the State Vigilance & Anti Corruption Bureau.”

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner was present before the court pursuant to its previous orders.

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Seeking time for the Vigilance department to examine the matter, the State counsel requested an adjournment for a reasonable period. The Bench accepted the request and directed that the matter be listed in February next year, along with a status report of the action taken.

The Bench further ordered that the officers present in court need not appear on the next date of hearing unless otherwise directed.

The development follows an earlier order in which the High Court had expressed concern over the absence of an FIR or action despite an Ombudsman’s report acknowledging diversion of funds under the MNREGA Scheme and a preliminary report substantiating the facts.

In its earlier order, the Bench had observed:

“Despite the report of the Ombudsman filed way back in the year 2023, acknowledging that funds under the MNREGA Scheme have been diverted and a preliminary report substantiating such facts, neither FIR has been lodged nor any action is taken in this regard,”

The court had then directed the Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, to examine the matter and file a personal affidavit clarifying its status.

“In that view of the matter, we call upon the Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, to examine the matter and file his personal affidavit, clarifying the status in this regard”.

The PIL in the matter was filed by Ram Chander and another petitioner against the State of Haryana and other respondents. The petitioners were represented by advocate GS Gopera, while Additional Advocate-General Deepak Balyan appeared for Haryana. The court was also assisted by senior advocate and senior panel counsel Dheeraj Jain, along with counsel Gurneet Sagoo.