Haryana: ‘Reform Utsav’ to tap student ideas for better governance

The Haryana Government will involve college students in identifying shortcomings in the existing governance system and suggesting practical solutions to make public services more transparent, accountable and efficient.

The Higher Education Department has decided to organise a seven-day ‘Reform Utsav 2026 – Yuva Reforms for Viksit Haryana’ in all government, government-aided and self-financing colleges across the state during November.

As per a communication issued by the Director General, Higher Education, to the principals of all colleges, the initiative aims to encourage students to identify problems in administrative processes and public services and propose innovative, citizen-centric solutions to address them.

Students will be encouraged to highlight problems they have personally experienced or understand clearly, explain how these affect people and suggest practical measures to reduce delays, costs and inconvenience. The department has directed colleges to ensure maximum student participation and seek implementable suggestions rather than general feedback.

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The proposals will be divided into two categories — ‘quick wins’, which can be implemented within a short period with minimal procedural changes, and medium-term reforms, requiring detailed planning, policy changes, technological interventions or institutional improvements.

Students can suggest reforms in areas such as college admissions, examinations, declaration of results, issuance of certificates, scholarship applications and disbursement, digital services, online applications, infrastructure and student facilities. Grievance redressal, administrative procedures, unnecessary paperwork, transparency and timely delivery of services will also be covered.

During the seven-day programme, colleges will organise awareness sessions, group discussions involving students, faculty members and college administrations, and team-based exercises to develop solutions, including technology-driven interventions.

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The programme will also feature mock parliaments, innovation challenges and presentations on reforms in higher education and public service delivery. Colleges will evaluate the suggestions and shortlist the most promising proposals.

At the end of the exercise, each institution will prepare a consolidated report containing the suggestions received, its top five reform recommendations and shortlisted proposals for submission to the department.

The department said the exercise was aimed at making students active participants in governance reforms and harnessing their ideas to make government systems and public services simpler, faster, more accessible, transparent and technology-driven.