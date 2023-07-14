Haryana refutes Delhi CM's claims on Yamuna level

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 13

The Adviser (Irrigation) to the Chief Minister, Devender Singh, has termed the statement made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal regarding the rise in the water level of the Yamuna as baseless and beyond facts.

“The Delhi Chief Minister’s claim that Yamuna’s water level has risen due to the release of surplus water from the Hathnikund barrage is absolutely false. The letter written by Kejriwal to the Union Home Minister in this regard holds no significance,” said Devender Singh.

Devender Singh said the structure at Hathnikund was a barrage designed to divert/regulate the water. Only a dam, not a barrage, can control water in limited quantities. It is also worth noting that, following the Central Water Commission’s recommendations, the water discharged into the Yamuna for the protection of the Hathnikund barrage, is the water which is constantly coming from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to excessive rains, he said.

If there was any option to release water in limited quantities, it would have been in the interest of Haryana also, he added.

#Arvind Kejriwal