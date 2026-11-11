Haryana registers 47 cases for farm fires, 21 farmers face red entries

The state government has registered 47 cases for the violation of the stubble-burning ban while making red entries in the revenue records of 21 farmers.

The red entries prohibit violator farmers from selling their crops at the minimum support price (MSP) in grain markets during the next two procurement seasons.

As many as 28 FIRs had been registered till November 8, while 19 more cases were registered against violators on November 9, taking the total to 47.

Environmental compensation has been imposed in 50 cases, amounting to Rs 2.95 lakh, of which Rs 1.80 lakh has been recovered, revealed official data.

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The fresh action follows the detection of stubble-burning incidents across districts on Diwali through the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC).

Jind emerged as the district with the strongest dual action, recording 10 FIRs and 10 red entries in farm records. Environmental compensation of Rs 65,000 was imposed in the district, but none of the amount has been recovered so far.

Kaithal registered the highest number of FIRs at 11, though it recorded no red entries. Karnal followed with eight FIRs and nine cases of compensation totalling Rs 45,000, of which Rs 40,000 has already been collected.

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Kurukshetra reported four FIRs and imposed compensation of Rs 35,000, with Rs 20,000 recovered. Fatehabad also saw significant action, with five FIRs, five red entries and a fine of Rs 25,000, of which Rs 10,000 has been recovered.

Ambala imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 in four cases and recovered the entire amount, the official data revealed.

Officials said the combination of FIRs, financial penalties and red entries was intended to create a stronger deterrent against the practice of burning paddy residue.

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Dr Pardeep Meel, Additional Director, Agriculture Department, appealed to farmers to manage crop residue through in-situ and ex-situ methods.

“The government offers Rs 1,200 per acre for stubble management as well as a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of stubble management machinery. I appeal to farmers to avail themselves of the benefits of these schemes,” he said.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, Deputy Director (Agriculture), Karnal, said they had registered four more FIRs against farmers violating the ban.

“We have marked red entries in the revenue records of these farmers. These entries affect their eligibility for government schemes and prevent them from selling their produce at MSP,” he added.

Karnal Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said action would be taken against farmers violating the ban.

“We have constituted village-, sub-division- and district-level teams to monitor farm fire incidents round the clock. Intensive awareness campaigns have also been started across the district, due to which we have witnessed a significant fall in stubble-burning cases,” he said.

14 fresh cases of farm fires

As many as 14 fresh farm fire cases have been reported across the state, taking the total number to 206. Kaithal district is leading the tally with 65 cases, followed by Jind (24), Karnal (20), Kurukshetra (18), Palwal (17), Ambala (12) and Fatehabad. (11).