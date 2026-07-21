Haryana releases Rs 20 crore for universities to promote research and innovation

The Haryana Government has allocated a budget of Rs 20 crore to universities to promote research and innovation among students.

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Disclosing this, Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini said the government is committed to empowering youth by nurturing research aptitude, democratic values and leadership skills.

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To achieve this, Youth Parliament competitions are being organised in colleges and universities, with the final round held in the Parliament of India, where participants from across the country compete.

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Saini was addressing a Yuva Samvaad programme and an interactive session with farmers and traders at the Apple Market in Pinjore, Panchkula, on Tuesday. Industries Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana and MLA Shakti Rani Sharma were also present.

Responding to a suggestion by Sonakshi, a student of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal, Saini said the government has launched the Mission Buniyad programme to strengthen the quality of education in government schools.

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Under the programme, 103 government schools have been selected. Students from these schools are receiving additional coaching at the Super-100 Institute in Kurukshetra. He said the initiative has yielded encouraging results, with students clearing prestigious competitive examinations such as IIT-JEE and securing admission to premier institutions, including IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee.

The CM said 400 students appeared for competitive examinations under the Super-100 programme this year, of whom 271 secured admission to reputed educational institutions across the country.

Responding to a suggestion by Deepika, a student of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, regarding strengthening infrastructure in horticulture universities, the CM said development works are progressing rapidly to ensure the timely completion of all projects.

He said regional centres and Centres of Excellence are being established in Ambala, Jhajjar and other locations. In addition, fruit clusters for kinnow, guava, strawberry and litchi are being developed across Haryana to enhance productivity and ensure better returns for farmers.

During the interaction, Manisha, a student of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, suggested constituting youth groups at the grassroots level in urban areas to promote sustainable development and recognising young people contributing to environmental conservation and other social causes through appreciation certificates.